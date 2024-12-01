Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Free Report) by 19.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,653 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HighPeak Energy were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $4,506,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 80.2% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 319,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,496,000 after acquiring an additional 142,300 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy during the second quarter worth about $1,684,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in HighPeak Energy by 26.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 520,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 110,099 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in HighPeak Energy by 197.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 54,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 35,937 shares during the period. 24.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jack Hightower purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,959,255 shares in the company, valued at $77,066,822.70. This represents a 2.06 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:HPK opened at $15.07 on Friday. HighPeak Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.69.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $271.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HighPeak Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their target price on HighPeak Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy Profile

(Free Report)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.