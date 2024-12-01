Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,307 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 165,541 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Five9 by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Five9 by 1,892.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Five9 by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $41.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.46. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.60 and a 52-week high of $92.40. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -82.56, a P/E/G ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 0.85.

In other Five9 news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $381,250.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,488 shares in the company, valued at $7,673,081.76. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 7,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $228,662.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,372.56. This represents a 9.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,888 shares of company stock worth $1,010,720. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FIVN shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Five9 from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Five9 from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Five9 from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $95.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.22.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

