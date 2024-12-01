Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,823 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MannKind were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in MannKind by 22.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in MannKind during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MannKind during the third quarter valued at $93,000. 49.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MannKind Stock Performance
Shares of MNKD stock opened at $6.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.83. MannKind Co. has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $7.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.86 and a beta of 1.30.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other MannKind news, Director Steven B. Binder sold 67,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $465,323.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,075,026 shares in the company, valued at $7,406,929.14. This represents a 5.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stuart A. Tross sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total transaction of $403,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 967,191 shares in the company, valued at $7,099,181.94. The trade was a 5.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,075 shares of company stock worth $1,482,087 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About MannKind
MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.
