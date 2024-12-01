Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,524 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAR. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of PAR Technology by 25.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $69.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $57.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PAR Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

PAR Technology Stock Up 1.3 %

PAR stock opened at $81.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -324.56 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.44. PAR Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.16 and a fifty-two week high of $82.24.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $96.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.01 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.99%. PAR Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

