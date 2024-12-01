Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $139,000 Stock Holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,683 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SVC. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the second quarter worth $68,000. Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SVC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Service Properties Trust from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Service Properties Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Service Properties Trust stock opened at $2.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. Service Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $8.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.59. The company has a market cap of $463.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.23.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $491.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.97 million. Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 22.67% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Service Properties Trust will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 28th. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.72%.

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

