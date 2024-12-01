Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $158,000 Holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,508 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,107,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,526,000 after purchasing an additional 459,838 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Chimera Investment by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 189,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 8,656 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Chimera Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chimera Investment during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chimera Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CIM opened at $14.84 on Friday. Chimera Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $11.28 and a 1 year high of $16.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 46.48%. The company had revenue of $195.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.85%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CIM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Chimera Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

