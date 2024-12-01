Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $181,000 Stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 32,769,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,949,000 after buying an additional 4,626,268 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RXRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Leerink Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

RXRX stock opened at $7.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.57 and its 200-day moving average is $7.40.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $26.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 579.52% and a negative return on equity of 76.56%. Recursion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 147.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Michael Secora sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $114,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,499,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,487,173.46. This trade represents a 0.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $120,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 762,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,606,442.24. The trade was a 2.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,682 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,111 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

