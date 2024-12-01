Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $232,000 Stock Position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,554 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,343 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 218.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 11,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 7,819 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 3,412.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 16,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paul J. Evans bought 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $226,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,200. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Stock Down 1.0 %

PBI opened at $8.06 on Friday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $8.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.97.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $499.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pitney Bowes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Pitney Bowes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

