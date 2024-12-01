Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $253,000 Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Pacific Financial boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 53.0% during the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 5,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 243.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman More Avery bought 156,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,129,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 244,478 shares in the company, valued at $3,337,124.70. This represents a 176.32 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $15.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $915.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.24 and a 12-month high of $103.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.73 and its 200 day moving average is $26.26.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($15.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($13.78). The business had revenue of $260.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.80 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 65.79% and a negative net margin of 158.19%. The business’s revenue was down 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -19.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEDG has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.04.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

