Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $289,000 Position in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) by 21.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,927 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,481 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Forestar Group were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Forestar Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,805,957 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $112,771,000 after buying an additional 28,379 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Forestar Group by 9.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,438,669 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $78,012,000 after purchasing an additional 201,032 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Forestar Group by 22.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 461,388 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,760,000 after purchasing an additional 84,861 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Forestar Group by 13.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 360,471 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $11,668,000 after purchasing an additional 43,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in Forestar Group by 27.2% during the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 216,354 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 46,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $65,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,883.58. This represents a 25.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FOR stock opened at $29.85 on Friday. Forestar Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.49 and a 12 month high of $40.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.53. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.76.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.29. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $551.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

