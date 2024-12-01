Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) by 85.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 111,823 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RLJ. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 107,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $593,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,025,000. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust Price Performance

RLJ stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.50. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $8.74 and a 52-week high of $12.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RLJ Lodging Trust ( NYSE:RLJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.23). RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $345.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Compass Point lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RLJ Lodging Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.29.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

