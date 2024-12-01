Victory Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Get Coastal Financial alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCB. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 3.7% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 2.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jonathan E. Sand sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $74,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,155.65. This represents a 4.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 7,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $366,049.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,886,798.56. This trade represents a 2.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,921 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,029. Corporate insiders own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCB has been the subject of several research reports. Hovde Group upped their price objective on shares of Coastal Financial from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Coastal Financial from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Coastal Financial from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Coastal Financial stock opened at $76.55 on Friday. Coastal Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $35.67 and a 1 year high of $79.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.26.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $185.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.30 million. Analysts forecast that Coastal Financial Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coastal Financial

(Free Report)

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coastal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coastal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.