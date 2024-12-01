Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,225 Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Trupanion by 70.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Trupanion by 1.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Trupanion by 2.0% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 43,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Trupanion by 14.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Emily Dreyer sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $170,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,233.80. This represents a 11.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steve Weinrauch sold 11,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $631,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,834. This represents a 19.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,538 shares of company stock worth $988,741. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Trupanion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Trupanion from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.67.

Shares of TRUP opened at $53.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.59 and a beta of 1.69. Trupanion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.69 and a fifty-two week high of $57.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.94 and its 200-day moving average is $40.28.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $327.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.79 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

