Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,124 Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ACM Research were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 297.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ACM Research by 1,197.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ACM Research during the second quarter worth about $105,000. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

ACM Research Stock Performance

Shares of ACM Research stock opened at $17.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.12. ACM Research, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $34.40. The firm has a market cap of $990.25 million, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.54.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $204.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.18 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ACM Research

In other ACM Research news, Director Xiao Xing sold 8,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $167,657.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,430,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,255,859.14. This represents a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David H. Wang sold 56,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,073,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 710,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,556,454.48. The trade was a 7.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,244,016 shares of company stock worth $26,939,953 in the last quarter. 31.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACM Research Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Further Reading

