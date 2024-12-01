Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,287 Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Wolfspeed by 385.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Wolfspeed by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 284.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wolfspeed

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak bought 3,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.33 per share, with a total value of $29,921.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,671.04. The trade was a 23.79 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Darren R. Jackson bought 36,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.76 per share, with a total value of $249,951.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,332.96. This represents a 75.43 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 78,067 shares of company stock valued at $524,747 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WOLF. Mizuho cut their price objective on Wolfspeed from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Wolfspeed from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. New Street Research cut Wolfspeed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Wolfspeed from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Wolfspeed from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.21.

Wolfspeed Trading Up 7.4 %

WOLF opened at $9.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.82, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $47.43.

Wolfspeed Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Further Reading

