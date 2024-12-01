Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,320 Shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Richardson Electronics were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RELL. Azarias Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,565,000. DDD Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,095,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,027,000 after acquiring an additional 31,569 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 589,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 23,266 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Richardson Electronics by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 17,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Richardson Electronics during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RELL stock opened at $14.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.60, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.24. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $15.05.

Richardson Electronics ( NASDAQ:RELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $53.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.45 million. Richardson Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Richardson Electronics, Ltd. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Richardson Electronics’s payout ratio is currently -480.00%.

In related news, Director James Benham acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.29 per share, for a total transaction of $59,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,152.74. This trade represents a 48.88 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and radio frequency (RF), microwave and power components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, RF, and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

