Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,318 Shares of Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,318 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Elme Communities were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELME. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Elme Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Elme Communities by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Elme Communities by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Elme Communities by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Elme Communities by 149.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elme Communities Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE ELME opened at $16.94 on Friday. Elme Communities has a one year low of $12.74 and a one year high of $18.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.06 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Elme Communities Dividend Announcement

Elme Communities ( NYSE:ELME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $61.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.31 million. Elme Communities had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that Elme Communities will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -479.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Elme Communities from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Elme Communities from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Elme Communities in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Elme Communities Company Profile

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

