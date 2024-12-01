Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,541 Shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) by 28.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,541 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UWM were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of UWM by 59.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 230,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 86,356 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UWM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UWM by 752.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 63,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 56,400 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UWM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UWM by 106.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 33,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 17,545 shares in the last quarter. 53.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UWM Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:UWMC opened at $6.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.62. UWM Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $9.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of -28.30 and a beta of 1.67.

UWM Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -173.91%.

In other UWM news, CEO Ishbia Mat sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total value of $10,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,344. The trade was a 87.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UWMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of UWM from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of UWM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on UWM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upgraded UWM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on UWM from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.53.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

