Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 828 Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,683,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 59.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,552,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,414 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,760,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 33.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 23,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $1,874,000. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Leerink Partners upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.91.

Insider Transactions at Beam Therapeutics

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $1,476,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 938,659 shares in the company, valued at $23,091,011.40. This trade represents a 6.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 51,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $1,342,659.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 160,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,030.20. This represents a 24.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,894 shares of company stock worth $4,181,745. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Price Performance

Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $27.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.07. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $49.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.86.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.52 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 41.07%. The business’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.22) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

