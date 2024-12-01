Victory Capital Management Inc. Takes $214,000 Position in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EE. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy during the second quarter worth $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy during the first quarter worth $38,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Excelerate Energy by 9.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in Excelerate Energy by 5.2% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 58,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Excelerate Energy by 59.9% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Excelerate Energy Stock Performance

Excelerate Energy stock opened at $30.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. Excelerate Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $31.89. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.05 and its 200-day moving average is $20.86.

Excelerate Energy Increases Dividend

Excelerate Energy ( NYSE:EE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $193.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Excelerate Energy, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Excelerate Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EE has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens upped their target price on Excelerate Energy from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Excelerate Energy from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Northland Securities upped their target price on Excelerate Energy from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Excelerate Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Excelerate Energy from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Excelerate Energy Profile

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

