Victory Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 19,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 5.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 206,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 48,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 13,874 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 780,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 76.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 101,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 43,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Gran Tierra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Ryan Ellson purchased 12,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.29 per share, for a total transaction of $75,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,449.14. This represents a 14.52 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Guidry acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.11 per share, with a total value of $244,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 525,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,855.92. This represents a 8.24 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 67,000 shares of company stock worth $410,330. Company insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Gran Tierra Energy Price Performance

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock opened at $6.88 on Friday. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $210.87 million, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.85.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

