Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Trading Down 3.5% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) fell 3.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $69.52 and last traded at $69.54. 119,044 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 386,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.03.

VCTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Victory Capital from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $49.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Victory Capital from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.46 and a 200-day moving average of $54.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCTR. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Victory Capital by 367.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Victory Capital by 486.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 157.9% during the third quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

