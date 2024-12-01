Vitro Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:VODG) & Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX) Financial Contrast

Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX – Get Free Report) and Vitro Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:VODG – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Metagenomi and Vitro Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metagenomi -134.27% -43.23% -18.86% Vitro Diagnostics -524.96% N/A -131.27%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Metagenomi and Vitro Diagnostics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metagenomi $44.76 million 1.73 -$68.25 million N/A N/A Vitro Diagnostics $1.76 million N/A -$5.36 million ($2.19) -0.18

Analyst Recommendations

Vitro Diagnostics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Metagenomi.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Metagenomi and Vitro Diagnostics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metagenomi 0 1 6 0 2.86 Vitro Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 0.00

Metagenomi presently has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 648.79%. Given Metagenomi’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Metagenomi is more favorable than Vitro Diagnostics.

Summary

Metagenomi beats Vitro Diagnostics on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Metagenomi

Metagenomi, Inc., a genetic medicines company, develops therapeutics for patients using metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox in the United States. The company's genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems, such as prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases. It has a strategic collaboration and license agreement with ModernaTX, Inc. focusing on new genome editing system for in vivo human therapeutic applications; a development, option, and license agreement with Affini-T Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize gene edited T-cell receptor-based therapeutic products in the field of treatment, prevention, or diagnosis of human cancer; and a collaboration and license agreement with Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize investigational medicines using genome editing technologies. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Emeryville, California.

About Vitro Diagnostics

Vitro Diagnostics, Inc., doing business as Vitro Biopharma, focuses on the development, manufacture, and distribution of stem cell products and related tools for use in research, drug discovery, and clinical trials in the United States. Its stem cell technology includes cell lines, supporting products, and methods for generation and differentiation of stem cells into products for the treatment of diseases, such as heart disease, arthritis, multiple sclerosis, brain injury, autism, stroke, Parkinson's, and Alzheimer's diseases. The company also offers Tools for Stem Cell and Drug Discovery that provide researchers basic tools needed to advance stem cell technology, including stem cells and their derivatives; media for growth and differentiation of stem cells; and tools for measurement of stem cell quality, potency, and response to toxic agents. In addition, it offers MSC-Gro, a cell culture media product; MSC cell line for the treatment of skeletal muscular conditions, such as tendonitis, ligament injury, osteoarthritis and accelerated bone fracture healing, etc.; and testing and therapies related to endogenous stem cell activation. Further, the company provides diagnostic testing of stem cell activation and determination of stem cell functional status; and cell-based assays for discovery of novel stem cell activation agents and drugs for the treatment of osteoporosis. Vitro Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Golden, Colorado.

