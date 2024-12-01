Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Stock Position Trimmed by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,651 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 54.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.55.

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $10.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $12.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.48.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 28.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.56%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

