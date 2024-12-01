Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) vs. TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG) Head to Head Review

TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report) and Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares TWFG and Waterdrop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TWFG N/A N/A N/A Waterdrop 9.71% 5.67% 4.28%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.0% of Waterdrop shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.6% of Waterdrop shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TWFG 0 3 6 0 2.67 Waterdrop 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for TWFG and Waterdrop, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

TWFG presently has a consensus target price of $30.43, suggesting a potential downside of 13.82%. Given TWFG’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe TWFG is more favorable than Waterdrop.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TWFG and Waterdrop”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TWFG $172.93 million 3.02 $26.10 million N/A N/A Waterdrop $370.53 million 1.13 $23.06 million $0.09 12.56

TWFG has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Waterdrop.

Summary

Waterdrop beats TWFG on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TWFG

TWFG, Inc. operates an independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance products in the United States. Its personal and commercial insurance products include auto, home, renters, life, health, motorcycle, umbrella, boat, recreational vehicle, flood, wind, event, luxury item, general liability, property, business auto, workers’ compensation, business owner policy, and professional liability insurance products, as well as commercial bonds and group benefits. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in The Woodlands, Texas. TWFG, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Bunch Family Holdings, LLC.

About Waterdrop

Waterdrop Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services. It also operates a medical crowdfunding platform. Waterdrop Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

