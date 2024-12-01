Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Watsco were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Watsco by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,417,000 after purchasing an additional 27,215 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Watsco by 20.0% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 2,721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Watsco by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Watsco by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 22,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,208,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WSO stock opened at $551.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $506.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $487.90. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $373.33 and a 1 year high of $571.41. The firm has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.63 and a beta of 0.88.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by ($0.51). Watsco had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th were given a $2.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.46%.

WSO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Watsco from $550.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watsco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.25.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

