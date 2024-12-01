Wetouch Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:WETH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Wetouch Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:WETH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,300 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the October 31st total of 151,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 284,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wetouch Technology stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wetouch Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:WETH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.14% of Wetouch Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

WETH opened at $1.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.93. Wetouch Technology has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $8.20.

Wetouch Technology Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens in the Peoples Republic of China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. The company offers various touch panels, including glass-glass, which are primarily used in GPS/car entertainment panels in mid-size and luxury cars, industrial human-machine interface (HMI), financial and banking terminals, point of sale, and lottery machines; glass-film-film products that are used in GPS and entertainment panels, industrial HMI, financial and banking terminals, lottery, and gaming industry; plastic-glass for use in GPS/entertainment panels, motor vehicle GPS, smart home products, robots, and charging stations; and glass-films used in industrial HMI.

