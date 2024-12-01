Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the October 31st total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Wintrust Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFCP opened at $25.30 on Friday. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $24.21 and a 1 year high of $25.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.02.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4297 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

