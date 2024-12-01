Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hilltop Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 69.8% in the second quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 640,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,555,000 after buying an additional 263,311 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 124,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 37.6% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 75,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 20,763 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 36,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 32,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DBEF opened at $41.72 on Friday. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a one year low of $35.89 and a one year high of $42.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.50.

About Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities excluding North America. It is hedged for currency exposure from a USD point of view. DBEF was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.