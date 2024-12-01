Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Short Interest Update

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the October 31st total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Get Yatra Online alerts:

Yatra Online Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:YTRA opened at $1.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.36 million, a PE ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.42. Yatra Online has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Yatra Online in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Yatra Online Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages, and Other Services segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yatra Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatra Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.