Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,748 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Yum China alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Yum China by 43.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum China by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Yum China by 53.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Duoduo (Howard) Huang sold 6,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $302,716.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,948.27. This trade represents a 27.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yum China Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of YUMC opened at $46.55 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 13.39%. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 28.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YUMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $37.40 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.50 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.68.

View Our Latest Report on Yum China

Yum China Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.