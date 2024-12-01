Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Short Interest Update

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,030,000 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the October 31st total of 14,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 7.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ Z opened at $84.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of -148.61 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.81. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $38.45 and a 1-year high of $86.88.

Insider Activity at Zillow Group

In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $188,763.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,099.52. The trade was a 13.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,175 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $612,458.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,362 shares in the company, valued at $8,481,540.32. The trade was a 6.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,439 shares of company stock worth $11,576,823 in the last 90 days. 23.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 364.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Zillow Group by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on Z. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Z

About Zillow Group

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.