Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $83.67 and last traded at $81.95, with a volume of 72380 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.33.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZG shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Zillow Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.65.

View Our Latest Report on Zillow Group

Zillow Group Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.04 and a beta of 2.02.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.45 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

In related news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $612,458.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,481,540.32. This represents a 6.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 1,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $77,531.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,562.61. This represents a 3.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 160,439 shares of company stock valued at $11,576,823. Corporate insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,579,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,351,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 49,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,828 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Zillow Group by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 15,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 139,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 79,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.