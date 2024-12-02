14,040 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Purchased by Freedom Investment Management Inc.

Freedom Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 143.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,934,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,238 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.7% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,350,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,798,000 after buying an additional 916,839 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,557,000. Waycross Investment Management Co purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $6,772,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,118.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 350,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 322,113 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $16.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.58. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $17.14.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.0652 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

