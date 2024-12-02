15,300 Shares in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,601,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 115,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,953,000 after buying an additional 44,615 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 99.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 43.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAH stock opened at $122.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.17 and a 1 year high of $126.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.75.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 56.56% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.5056 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 39.30%.

CAH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

