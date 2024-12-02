1,673 Shares in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Bought by Freedom Investment Management Inc.

Freedom Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 190.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2,830.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $1,146,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,894,168.98. The trade was a 4.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total transaction of $238,382.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,154 shares in the company, valued at $9,214,026.36. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $139.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.01 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.59. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.18 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

