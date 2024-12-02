200,000 Shares in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETD) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.52% of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II during the third quarter worth about $6,599,000. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II by 12.1% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 59,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 210,000 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 481,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after buying an additional 248,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $536,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II Stock Down 0.1 %

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II stock opened at $10.73 on Monday. Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.62.

About Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to identify solutions, opportunities, companies, or technologies that focus on advancing the energy transition that facilitate, improve, or complement the reduction of carbon or greenhouse gas emissions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NETD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.