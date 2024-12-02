46,414 Shares in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 46,414 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 67.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 202.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 3,220.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

TTM Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI opened at $24.38 on Monday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $25.49. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at TTM Technologies

In other news, EVP Shawn A. Powers sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $151,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,395.34. This trade represents a 6.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Jankowsky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $121,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,264.79. The trade was a 8.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,044 shares of company stock valued at $413,803 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

See Also

