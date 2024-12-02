Analysts Set NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Target Price at $43.29

Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.29.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NMI from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on NMI from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on NMI from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.
Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $39.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. NMI has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $42.49.
NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.
