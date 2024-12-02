Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 366,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,567 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Aramark were worth $14,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Aramark by 173.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,524,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 2nd quarter worth $9,263,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Aramark by 3,617,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 36,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 36,177 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aramark by 0.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,732,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,106,000 after acquiring an additional 14,839 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ARMK shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Aramark from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Aramark from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $42.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Aramark from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.23.

Aramark Stock Performance

NYSE:ARMK opened at $40.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 1.62. Aramark has a 1-year low of $26.58 and a 1-year high of $42.49.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Aramark had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.001 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.01%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

Aramark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

See Also

