Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Stake Boosted by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,558 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1,643.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 197,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,379,000 after buying an additional 185,784 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 143.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 104,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,310,000 after purchasing an additional 9,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADM. UBS Group raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

NYSE:ADM opened at $54.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.89 and its 200-day moving average is $59.24. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $48.92 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The company has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $10,298,438.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,047,857.10. This trade represents a 39.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

