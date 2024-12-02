Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 4.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,704,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 228.2% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 5,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter worth $577,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE BMI opened at $216.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.78. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.50 and a 52-week high of $230.76.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.03). Badger Meter had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The company had revenue of $208.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is currently 33.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Badger Meter from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Badger Meter from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Badger Meter from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.75.

Badger Meter Profile

(Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

