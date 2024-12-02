Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,356 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.09% of Ralph Lauren worth $11,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 267.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,804 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 385,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,398,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 492,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $95,537,000 after purchasing an additional 13,640 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 210.1% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,167 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 166.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 12,585 shares during the period. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Guggenheim raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Cfra set a $171.00 price target on Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.90.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

NYSE RL opened at $231.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1-year low of $127.68 and a 1-year high of $237.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $203.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.33.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 31.46%.

Ralph Lauren Profile

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.