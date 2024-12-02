BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 33,888 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 55.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,888 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.11% of American Financial Group worth $12,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in American Financial Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,516,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $742,501,000 after buying an additional 202,522 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 251.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 147,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,442,000 after acquiring an additional 105,764 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 123.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 115,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,486,000 after purchasing an additional 63,541 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management grew its position in American Financial Group by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 498,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,128,000 after purchasing an additional 42,902 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in American Financial Group by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 503,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,719,000 after purchasing an additional 39,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AFG shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on American Financial Group from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

NYSE AFG opened at $146.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.42. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.87 and a 1 year high of $150.19. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.79.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.20). American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.99%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

