BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 4,269 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.11% of Universal Display worth $11,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Universal Display alerts:

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Universal Display in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Universal Display by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Universal Display during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OLED shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $242.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.63.

Universal Display Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $164.52 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.29. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $148.75 and a 1-year high of $237.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.43.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.21. Universal Display had a net margin of 36.98% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $161.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lawrence Lacerte acquired 742 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $180.89 per share, with a total value of $134,220.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,372 shares in the company, valued at $22,135,871.08. This trade represents a 0.61 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Universal Display Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.