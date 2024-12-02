BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 3,845 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $9,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the third quarter worth $226,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 955,289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $429,641,000 after purchasing an additional 218,002 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 291.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $935,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:CSL opened at $456.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.91. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $272.20 and a 1 year high of $481.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $449.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $425.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.04). Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 33.29% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 14.15%.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.41, for a total transaction of $121,937.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,623.94. This represents a 8.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $506.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $472.00.

About Carlisle Companies

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

