BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $10.93 Million Stock Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 436,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 85,940 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in UGI were worth $10,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UGI. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in UGI by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the second quarter worth $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of UGI by 100.0% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in UGI in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in UGI during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UGI shares. Mizuho raised UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $30.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.99 and its 200-day moving average is $24.27. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $21.51 and a 1 year high of $30.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. UGI’s payout ratio is 120.97%.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

