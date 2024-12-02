BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $11.92 Million Stock Holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 5,855.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 239,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,374 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $11,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PULS. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $152,000.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.65. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $49.81.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PULS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.