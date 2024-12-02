BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $11.96 Million Stake in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.15% of Sunoco worth $11,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Sunoco by 5.4% during the third quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunoco by 2.1% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sunoco by 2.5% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Sunoco by 2.2% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 13,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sunoco by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sunoco from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

Sunoco Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of SUN opened at $56.46 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.31. Sunoco LP has a 52-week low of $49.45 and a 52-week high of $64.89.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($1.79). Sunoco had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sunoco LP will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunoco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $0.8756 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.46%.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

