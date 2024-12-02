BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $13.45 Million Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,465 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Henry Schein were worth $13,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 3.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,484,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,543,000 after buying an additional 162,477 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 7.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,280,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,177,000 after purchasing an additional 237,888 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in Henry Schein by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,278,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,072,000 after purchasing an additional 414,748 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,640,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,148,000 after buying an additional 16,476 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,634,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,764,000 after buying an additional 149,517 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HSIC. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Henry Schein from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.38.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $77.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.67 and a 52-week high of $82.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 21,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,457,725.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,833 shares in the company, valued at $4,978,026.90. This trade represents a 22.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 12,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $918,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,706 shares in the company, valued at $6,577,950. This trade represents a 12.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

